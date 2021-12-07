A facial scanning technology detects a woman crossing the US-Canada border using her sister’s passport and COVID vaccine card.

A woman was recently caught using her sister’s passport and COVID-19 immunization card to enter the United States from Canada, thanks to facial scanning technology.

Border officials intercepted the woman on November 26 at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry in Washington, according to a news statement from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

While processing passengers on a bus, a CBP officer employed the Simplified Arrival face scanning technology and found a “facial mismatch” when scanning the woman, according to CBP.

“Following additional examination, the woman admitted to utilizing her sister’s U.S. passport and COVID-19 vaccination card because she had not been vaccinated,” according to CBP. It’s unknown whether the woman was detained or refused admission to the United States.

Simplified Arrival, according to CBP, is an arrival process that “automates the manual document checks that are already necessary for admission into the United States” by using biometric facial scanning technology.

Simplified Arrival is only utilized when travelers entering the United States are already obliged to present a travel document to prove their identity to officials. Travelers will be asked to take a photo when they arrive at a point of entry into the United States, according to CBP. The traveler’s travel documents will next be inspected by a CBP officer, who will compare the new photo to one existing on their passport or travel visa.

The Simplified Arrival scanning technology, according to CBP, is more than 98 percent accurate and allows tourists who have already entered the United States to avoid fingerprint scanning because their identity will be confirmed through the touchless facial biometric process.

CBP Seattle Field Office Director of Field Operations Brian J. Humphrey said, “The addition of facial biometric technology and the vigilance of our CBP officers prevented the entry of someone suspected of fraudulently using another individual’s passport and COVID-19 vaccination card to cross international borders.”

“This advanced biometric technology, in conjunction with professional CBP agents, provides travelers with a secure, speedy, and touchless arrival process that increases border security,” Humphrey stated.

Facial comparison technology is currently in operation at 198 airports, according to CBP.

This isn’t the first time CBP officials have encountered a traveler who has been labeled a “imposter” because they have used travel documents provided to other people. According to CBP. This is a condensed version of the information.