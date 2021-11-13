A dying dog sits next to a sign that reads, “She Needs Extra Love,” and it breaks people’s hearts.

A terminally ill dog who sits outside with a sign that says “more love” is warming hearts all over the world.

Sparkle the puppy, who lives in Sommerville, Boston, has cancer, and her owners aren’t sure how much longer she has.

The 11-year-old dog enjoys relaxing in the front yard and receiving strokes and cuddles from the neighborhood, where she appears to have become a minor celebrity.

Photographer Eric Magnussen, a passer-by, tweeted a snap of a magnificent dog and the various placards her owners had erected.

They left hand sanitizer out alongside gorgeous images of her face, encouraging devoted fans to clean their hands before stepping in for a pat.

They also included another photo of their beloved pet, along with an explanation of her health.

It reads: “Sparkle is suffering from cancer in her top jaw, which is incurable. Antibiotics (for secondary infection) and pain meds are being administered as needed.

“Sparkle, who is 11 years old, has brought happiness and comfort to many people in the community. We hope she will stay with us for a few more months, but we can’t be sure.

“She may be spending more time inside these days, depending on her daily condition.

“Please continue to adore her (gently) if you see her outside, but avoid touching the side of her face, since it may be swollen and sensitive, and there may be some bleeding.”

“Soft treats only,” it added at the conclusion. Next to the devastating sign was a more basic one.

It said: “Sparkle is my name. All year, I enjoy being outside and meeting new people! I can, however, go inside whenever I choose. My adopted mom or dad’s cell phone number is on my tag if you have any queries. They have a better command of the English language than I do. Thanks.” Magnussen’s tweet has since received over 187,000 likes, with many others sharing selfies with the dog.

Melora Rush, the owner of SparkleMayorOfSomerville, built a Twitter page for her as her internet popularity expanded. According to the description: “For over ten years, Sparkle has brought joy to our community. Thank you for caring for our little child!!” Sparkle was well-known in the region, according to Kieran Taylor, who attended to college nearby.

He stated, ” “Many people remember with fondness. This is a condensed version of the information.