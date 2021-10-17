A Dumpster Diver Displays the Amount of Food thrown out by Whole Foods.

A dumpster diver on TikTok has documented the amount of edible food purportedly thrown out by a Whole Foods shop in a single day.

The video, which shows around 100 loaves of bread being removed from the store’s bin at the end of the day, has received over 100,000 views from stunned viewers.

It comes less than a week after Coach pledged to cease trashing returned merchandise after another viral video revealed the practice to millions. The ripped bags had also been discovered during “dumpster diving.” @dumpsterdivingfreegan, a TikTok user, responded to a video from an alleged Whole Foods employee who claimed she was told to throw out a lot of baked products and demonstrated the massive amount she would throw out on a regular basis.

@dumpsterdivingfreegan, who identifies herself as “exposing the rubbish in America,” said she investigated the accusations by visiting a Whole Foods store’s dumpster after it closed.

“This is everything I found in one night, at one spot,” she claimed, presenting the camera with “almost 100” loaves or bundles of bread.

“We also discovered cases of olive oil, brand new baby food, toilet paper, and a much more,” she continued.

The hitch is that none of the food was even close to expiring. “Everything I found was at least two days past its ‘best buy’ date,” the TikToker explained.

She went on to say that she donated nearly all of the food she found to a local food pantry.

“To be honest, this isn’t good,” she said.

For the most part, the shock value of Whole Foods throwing away large amounts of food arose from the fact that, according to its own website, Whole Foods appeared to place a high importance on preventing food waste.

