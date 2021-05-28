A drone discovered a skeleton linked to a man who had been missing for 12 years.

Human remains were discovered in a submerged vehicle tied to a 2009 missing person investigation by a local resident using a drone.

The silver 2002 Ford Mustang was discovered in a retention pond in the Bayside Lakes community of Palm Bay, in central Florida’s eastern region, on Wednesday.

Palm Bay Police’s Underwater Recovery Team recovered the vehicle from the pond on Thursday. Inside, skeletal remains were discovered.

Lieutenant Jeff Spears of Palm Bay Police said the car is linked to a missing person case involving Philippe Desir, a 38-year-old Palm Bay resident who has been missing since February 2009.

The car’s passenger and driver side windows were pulled down, and the vehicle was discovered upside down, according to police.

The bones, which include an intact skull and have not been identified, have been transported to the medical examiner’s office.

According to Florida Today, police, who are also said to have the dental records, are likely to formally identify the remains this week.

Desir went missing in 2009 after his wife said, “He simply got up and left the house and that was pretty much the end of it,” according to Palm Bay Police Lieutenant Chris Imel of FOX 35 Orlando.

“At this time, there appears to be no evidence of foul play, but the case is still being investigated. In terms of suicide, that’s something else that’s being looked into,” Imel added.

According to Florida Today, Desir resided only around the corner from the pond and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue trousers.

“At the time, there were no unusual circumstances surrounding his disappearance,” Spears told Florida’s Space Coast Daily.

“This was a cold case,” says the narrator. But it’s one of those things where we have to do what we have to do. Every year, we check in on missing person cases to make sure the person is still missing,” Spears told Florida Today.

Water levels had reduced in recent weeks, according to Spears, allowing the vehicle to be discovered.

