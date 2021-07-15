A driver who fatally struck a 9-year-old in the neighborhood has been identified as an off-duty police officer.

According to Chicago police, a 9-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike in his neighborhood on Wednesday, and the driver was recognized as an off-duty cop.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, the 48-year-old officer did not see the youngster before hitting him with his Toyota Tundra, but lingered on the site after the accident.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the event occurred at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the West Ridge community outside of Chicago, where the family claimed he was riding home after playing at a friend’s house.

According to authorities, the kid, later identified as Hershel Weinberger, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

According to local television station CBS17, Weinberger’s bicycle looked to have been dragged by the truck before it came to a halt. When his parents and neighbors heard the crash, they ran.

The officer was given a breathalyzer test, which came back negative, according to Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara Jr. Additional drug testing was performed on the officer at the Swedish Covenant Hospital.

No citations or charges have been issued, according to police, and Catanzara stated that the officer was “traumatized” by the encounter.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Weinberger was a twin with two other brothers. Weinberger “was a cherished youngster,” according to Baruch Hertz, a rabbi at Congregation B’nei Ruven. He was a very pleasant young man who always had a smile on his face… The community has been thrown for a loop.”

“It’s really a tragedy,” she says. And anyone may be in his position. Catanzara told the press, “This just happens to be a Chicago police officer.” “Our hearts go out to the family,” he added. That is something this officer will never forget. It’s depressing all around.”

“He was quite lively, with a wonderful smile,” Ruth Wait, one of Weinberger’s instructors, told The Chicago Tribune. He had a great time.”

Shamai Weinberger, the boy’s father, told the Tribune that when he heard the crash, he raced to the site. He said, “I held him and did my best.”

Weinberger’s has a GoFundMe campaign set up by friends and people of the community. This is a condensed version of the information.