A Dog’s Hilarious Reaction to a Lemon has been seen over 26 million times on YouTube.

A video of a dog’s amusing reaction to a lemon has been viewed more than 26 million times on the internet.

Last month, his owner uploaded a video of their dog, Branch Cooper, on their TikTok account @allaboutbranch.

They provide the four-legged companion with a lemon that has a segment cut out of it. Branch comes close, but almost quickly leaps to his feet and spins in a circle, snapping at the fruit.

The video was titled, “Scared but spicy,” when it was shared last month. Branch barking at the citrus fruit in a follow-up video posted a few days later captures more of the incident.

The owner rolls the lemon on the floor towards the dog near the end of the video, causing Branch to jump up and down even more as he reacts in a colorful manner.

The owners posted the same video to their Instagram page, along with a comment from Branch allegedly stating, “Heckie no mom, get that thing away from me.”

Branch’s hilarious answer, which you can see here, has sparked online laughter, with Houmaira noting, “I laughed a little too hard at this.”

“Why is it sooo spicy?” inquired Lorilyn040970.

Angelina109 said, “How cute!”

“Um, does this need to be a fad like the cats and cucumber?” remarked Thee Erica Lashay. For the simple reason that this is hilarious.”

Branch’s owner revealed that they don’t know what breed he is in response to questions. “He’s a rescue, but we suspect he has some plott hound in him,” they wrote in the video’s comments section.

Branch’s Instagram account, @ allaboutbranch_, posted the following earlier this month, revealing more about his backstory: “Hey there buddies! Branch is my given name. For some reason, my family refers to me as branchy or land shark. After I was born in March of 2021, I was given the opportunity to live with them. I’m pretty delighted since they feed me snaz and cookies.”

Citrus fruits, such as limes, oranges, and grapefruit, are notoriously disliked by dogs, according to the pet food website Purina.

