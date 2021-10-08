A dog that was stolen from a car eight months ago has been reunited with its owner.

A New York City lady has been reunited with her Maltese pet after months of seeking.

Valeria Karat abandoned her car at a rest area in Fairfield, Connecticut, to pump gas in February, according to News12. While she was repairing her car, another car pulled up behind her, and a passenger from the other car stepped into hers and drove away. Cindy, Karat’s Maltese dog, who was just a year old, was in the car.

The Connecticut State Police’s Trooper Donna Sabourin told The Washington Newsday that the car was found two or three days after it was taken, but Cindy was not inside.

The department then issued a BOLO, or “Be on the Lookout,” to other municipalities to assist in the search for the dog. Karat made frequent visits back to Connecticut, Sabourin said, visiting shelters and putting up posters in the hopes of finding her dog, while residing in New York.

When Cindy was taken, Sabourin stated it felt like “her soul was snatched from her.”

Eight months later, on September 22, authorities in Waterbury, Connecticut, discovered Cindy inside another stolen automobile, according to Sabourin of The Washington Newsday. According to her, arrests have been made, but the connection between the instances is still being investigated.

Because of photographs and particular characteristics on her body, she stated they were able to identify the dog as Cindy. Karat was later able to certify that the dog was indeed hers.

“It touched really close to home for me since I’m a dog lover,” Sabourin added. “It was extremely touching because you could see how much this mother loved her ‘baby,’ as she referred to her.” When Cindy was discovered, Sabourin told News12, they noted she appeared to have been mistreated.

“When they found her, she was very frail. They had to add some weight to her. They bathed her since she was matted. “They shaved her a little to get the mats out, and she has conjunctivitis in both eyes,” she explained to the outlet.

