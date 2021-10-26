A dog that had been rescued three weeks prior mauls a seven-year-old boy to death.

According to the child’s parents, a 7-year-old Oklahoma kid was mauled to death in his backyard by a dog his family had rescued three weeks before.

On the evening of October 20, James McNeelis and his new rescue puppy were playing outside his Kiefer house when his parents tried to bring him in for dinner. When he didn’t respond, they called the cops.

Officers received a report at 7:20 p.m., according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office, and a child’s body was discovered shortly after they arrived at the home.

According to the statement, “shortly after deputies arrived on scene, a family member spotted the youngster on the property.” “At approximately 7:35 p.m., the kid was pronounced deceased.” The child’s body was discovered by his father, according to KJRH.

The rescue dog is presently being detained at an animal control facility, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife’s early investigation, the youngster was assaulted by the family dog.

Creek County Sheriff Bret Bowling informed KOCO that no foul play is suspected in the event.

The dog is a Corgi and Shetland Sheepdog mix, according to the 7-year-family, old’s according to KJRH. The breed of the dog was not specified by the cops.

The rescue dog had not exhibited any signs of violence since the family had brought it home as a stray three weeks prior, according to the family.

James was found “mauled in their [family’s] back yard,” according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by the boy’s mother to help with memorial and cremation fees. In the two days since the page was created, the family has raised $5,500.

Michael McNeelis, the boy’s father, described his son as “so full of life and brightness” in a Facebook post.

“He was going to make a difference in the world.” And he’s still doing it. He wrote, “His light will change the world.” “James, my baby boy, was killed. The twenty-first night of the year…. We feel lost and alone without him, and we’re doing everything we can to help, but it’s difficult. Everything hurts now that my little baby isn’t here.” In a subsequent post, he said, “We’ve decided we can’t stay here.” “We have to leave this spot after the funeral and commemoration. For James’ sake, as well as ours. This is a condensed version of the information.