A doctor’s fight to use ivermectin for COVID-19 has been halted by the hospital, according to a lawyer.

Dr. Paul Marik’s hospital privileges have been suspended while a judge considers his case in which he is suing Sentara Healthcare in Virginia over the prohibition on using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Marik filed a complaint in early November when the health-care system where he works in Norfolk, Virginia, “flatly prohibited” the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine, for COVID-19 treatment. Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning against its usage, the medicine has become a contentious topic, with some doctors contending that it could save lives.

On Thursday, a judge heard Marik’s case and promised to make a judgment soon, but warned that it wouldn’t be before Marik’s scheduled return to work. According to his attorney, Fred Taylor, when the doctor arrived to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Saturday for work, he discovered a note on his desk informing him of his two-week suspension.

Sentara Healthcare declined to comment on Marik’s suspension to The Washington Newsday, citing hospital policy and state law.

“Sentara Healthcare treats all patients with respect and considers each one to be a person of sacred worth and value. We’ll keep working hard to provide the best possible care to our patients “The Washington Newsday reported on Sentara Healthcare’s statement.

In a letter to the judge, Taylor claimed Marik was unaware of his suspension when he appeared in court on Thursday and that it provides no “explanation whatsoever” for the “coincidence” of its timing. Taylor told the judge that the lack of explanation was “blatant retaliation” against Marik for suing the hospital over the use of ivermectin.

In his letter to the judge, Taylor didn’t reveal the details of the hospital’s letter, but said it informed Marik that his suspension was due in part to an accusation that he told COVID patients his “hands were bound” and there was nothing more he could do for them. The hospital also made a substantially false representation to the court, according to the attorney, because it indicated during Thursday’s hearing that it would not reprimand the doctor, the same day the suspension letter was dated.

Taylor requested a supplemental hearing regarding the doctor's suspension, which Jason Davis, a counsel for the, agreed to.