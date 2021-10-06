A doctor accused of sexually assaulting boys has a hidden camera in his bathroom.

After a concealed camera was discovered inside his home, a doctor in Pennsylvania is facing various counts including rape, sexual assault, and invasion of privacy.

Justin Rutherford, 32, is accused of having hundreds of recordings and photographs that he captured in the bathroom of his Amity Township home, including some of six children and two adults who were either using the toilet or showering. According to WFMZ, Rutherford is also suspected of sexually assaulting two juvenile males.

The inquiry into the doctor began in July, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams, after a child of one of the suspect’s friends spotted something weird in his restroom.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the child discovered a “black cube” with a faint blue light hooked into an outlet in the second-floor bathroom.

The youngster then showed his mother photos of the item, who urged him to take it from the outlet since he thought it was a camera. Rutherford and his wife, who denied knowing of the recording device, were questioned by caseworkers from Berks County Children and Youth Services.

“Our forensic lab then examined this camera and discovered nearly 3,000 movies and 1,400 photos dating back to 2018,” Adams said.

According to WPVI, Adams claimed Rutherford departed the country during the investigation after denying the existence of the camera.

Two young boys were also interviewed as part of the investigation. Rutherford allegedly plied him with wine and drugs until he grew intoxicated and fell asleep in May, at which point the 32-year-old allegedly sexually attacked him.

Rutherford reportedly sexually molested another youngster, now 16, from the age of 11 until July, according to another victim, now 16 years old.

Rutherford was apprehended at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Saturday and is being held in Pennsylvania for extradition.

Rutherford is charged with at least 45 counts, including involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, indecent assault, possession of child pornography, endangering the welfare of children, minor corruption, and unlawful use of a communication service, according to court records.

Smith said the allegations do not relate to his time as a doctor at Tower Health in Reading, Pennsylvania.

