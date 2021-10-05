A disturbing viral video captures the aftermath of a school shooting in Texas.

A viral video depicting the aftermath of a school massacre in Texas has gone viral, with viewers claiming that it symbolizes how normalized they have become.

On October 1, a school shooting occurred at YES Prep in Houston, and former student Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25, was charged with aggravated assault against a public officer and lethal behavior.

The only person hurt in the shooting was Principal Eric Espinoza, who was grazed in the back by a bullet. At around 11:45 a.m., the Houston Police Department (HPD) received a report of an active shooting.

According to HPD, the suspect was armed with a rifle and entered the premises by shooting a glass door before shooting Espinoza.

A student filmed the aftermath of this in a now-viral video posted to their TikTok account. They typed on the screen, “Well, this happened today.”

Students were spotted strolling through the corridors of the school with their hands in the air. As they passed by, armed officers stood guard at the classroom doors.

The video’s final minutes, though, are the most terrifying, as it shows a shattered glass door and blood smeared across the floor.

Espinoza was shot while attempting to warn others and assist pupils, according to reports. Kelsey was looking for a female staff member with whom he had a grudge since 2015, according to court officials, as reported by KHOU.

The TikTok user recounted what transpired in a follow-up video, including stills from posts regarding the incident as well as claimed Kelsey social media posts about the staff member.

Users have hurried to voice their comments on the shooting, video, and apparent normalization of it in the United States today, with over 7 million views.

One user noted, “This has become so prevalent that you don’t even see it in the news anymore.”

“It’s become so common that you hardly see anything like this anymore,” wrote another.

