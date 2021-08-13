A Detroit resident reveals a dreadful laundry room straight out of a Saw movie.

People compared it to a living “nightmare” when a Detroit man gave them a tour of his laundry room, an abandoned chamber filled with graffiti and discarded furniture.

Any renter is fortunate to have a washer and dryer in their flat, but it appears that few tenants go to greater measures to keep their clothing clean than Garrison.

“I simply wanted to show you my laundry room,” the DJ said as he filmed the climb he needed to take to get to the appliances. I honestly can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

He unlocks a door in a TikTok video posted at the end of last month, explaining that the machines are in a separate facility.

As Garrison descends a flight of steps, the first of several red flags appears, with the bottom door scribbled in graffiti. There are also no regular door handles—only metal hooks appear to be there.

He opens it to find what appears to be a cross between an abandoned house and a construction site. The walls are unfinished, with vacant door frames, and the metal frame is exposed due to missing wall panels. The ceiling is also missing a few parts.

Faces, scribbles, slogans, and forms are drawn all over the walls, continuing the graffiti motif. And the floor isn’t much better, with the building’s dirty, broken concrete sprouting mushrooms.

He films vacant rooms lining the walkway as he walks down the corridor, revealing the building’s enormity.

Discarded furniture and additional graffiti litter the huge halls, while Garrison captures a second passage branching off the main one, implying that the location is larger than it appears.

Finally, he arrives in the utility room, which also houses the boiler and its two meager machines, one of which is encrusted with garbage. Outside the room, there’s also an ominous dark stain.

“So I have to go outside of my apartment into the main building, downstairs, remember this is my laundry room,” Garrison said as he led the tour. It’s not in unit, but it’s close by, in a creepy ass corridor where we have live mushrooms growing out of the f****** floor.

“We have a creepy room, and this is basically the only light at night. This is a condensed version of the information.