A Denny’s Mobile Diner has been deployed to feed residents in Louisiana who are without power.

Residents in Louisiana who are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida were given a plate of hot meal as Denny’s mobile diner arrived in the disaster zone.

The Pelican State was the destination for the American diner’s 53-foot truck, which doubles as a mobile kitchen.

After the category four storm blasted the Gulf Coast on August 29, swaths of residents are still without electricity, while others are homeless.

At least 12 people were killed as the violent winds leveled homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses, causing severe flooding across the ravaged state.

The storm wreaked havoc on Louisiana’s electrical grid, with data from Entergy, which provides power to most of New Orleans, revealing that Ida hit more power lines than Katrina, Ike, Delta, and Zeta combined.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of inhabitants are still without electricity and water, raising concerns about the safety of those trying to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives in 90-degree heat.

“Electricity is truly the difference between life and death,” Louisiana Republican Representative Garret Graves told This website earlier this week.

On Tuesday, 418,110 customers out of 2,219,163 were without power, according to a map from PowerOutage.US.

Although this number has decreased significantly from the 900,000 who were without power in the early aftermath of the hurricane, Entergy claims that some inhabitants in the “hardest-hit” areas could remain without power for weeks.

Tomorrow, from 7 a.m. to noon, our Mobile Relief Diner will be at New Wine Christian Fellowship! We look forward to seeing you there!

29 W. Airline Highway, LaPlace, LA pic.twitter.com/WgaWM0Ev0p New Wine Christian Fellowship

September 7, 2021 — Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner (@DennysMRD)

When the mobile restaurant finally arrived in La Place on Monday, serving meals in the Riverlands Shopping Center, it likely provided relief to some.

It then emerged at the New Wine Christian Fellowship, serving “hot and ready meals,” and is expected to return on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon at the same location.

Photos posted to the mobile diner’s official Twitter page show lines of cars patiently waiting for food, with some who have received a hot dinner giving it a thumbs up.

