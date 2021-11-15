A Democrat in South Carolina proposes a temporary gas tax freeze to help lower gas prices.

To help with petrol prices, one contender for governor of South Carolina has proposed a temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax. In an interview with the Associated Press, Joe Cunningham explained his suggestion.

“We have to think of new ways to relieve the load on South Carolina families,” the former congressman added. “This is self-evident.” The gas tax in South Carolina is just over a quarter per gallon. Cunningham stated that suspending the levy will save drivers in the state $5 every time they filled up a 20-gallon tank. He also revealed that his planned approach will have a negative impact on the environment.