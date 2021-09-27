A delivery driver for Amazon was caught on camera accidentally chucking a package onto the roof.

After attempting to swat a fly, an Amazon driver unintentionally tossed a customer’s box onto their roof.

Doorbell cameras catch strange and fascinating scenes just outside our front door, with Casey McPerry, the homeowner, in surprise when he published the footage to TikTok one day.

“Take a look at the statement we received from Amazon today. You have to see what our ring doorbell captured,” he remarked in a video that can be found here, along with crying and laughing emoticons.

McPerry, a California resident, had placed an order with the retail behemoth, and as he approached the front door, he appeared to be assaulted by an insect or bug of some sort.

He swats the air with both hands, but amazingly, one of the three packages he’s holding flies out and drops on the roof as he swings his arm.

The motorist utters a harsh word and backs up to inspect the parcel now affixed to the roof tiles. As he glances up at the house, he paces in circles and drops the other two packages on the ground.

“Don’t worry about it man, it’s all good!” the on-screen captions appear to be responding to the driver. I’ll write it down first thing in the morning.”

McPerry, who posted the amusing video to his @caseymcperry account on Thursday, also posted a message he received that said, “Hi, this is your Amazon delivery driver.” I know it sounds strange, but I put a package on your roof by accident. Is there a ladder you could lend me?”

McPerry and his wife, Danielle, went out to investigate in a follow-up video posted on Sunday, in which she fetches a torch and shines it on the roof, verifying she can see the box. The clip stated, “By the time we arrived home, we had to see it to believe it.”

“He was able to have the one parcel delivered with a photo confirmation,” McPerry confirmed the other package was delivered in the end. I hope this guy had a great day after all of this.”

