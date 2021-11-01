A deli worker narrowly avoids a Molotov Cocktail in this video.

A new video shows a deli worker escaping a molotov cocktail attack inside the deli in Brooklyn, New York.

The video begins with the door of a deli opening and a molotov cocktail flying inside, as posted on Facebook by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). Several goods flare in flames shortly after the molotov cocktail is hurled into the deli, and smoke can be seen spreading throughout the store.

A deli worker can be seen nearly evading the flames and tumbling to the floor as the video continues. The worker’s foot looks to catch fire while on the floor, but he manages to escape the deli. Another employee can then be seen dashing out of the deli from behind another counter.

The suspect can be seen throwing the molotov cocktail into the deli in a second video released by the FDNY, which shows surveillance footage from outside the deli. The guy attempted to throw a second molotov cocktail inside the deli in the second video, but was prevented by another individual waiting outside the deli.

The event happened on October 30 inside a deli on 496 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY was dispatched to the deli at 7:53 a.m. local time after receiving reports of a store fire, and firemen arrived within three minutes.

In a Facebook post, the FDNY said, “The prompt response allowed Firefighters to immediately bring the event under control and give medical treatment for one civilian with non-life threatening injuries.”

The suspect who was seen throwing the molotov cocktail was identified as 38-year-old Joel Mangal, who was arrested by fire marshals for “the alleged use of improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as ‘Molotov Cocktails,’ that resulted in damage and destruction of a Brooklyn deli,” according to the FDNY.

Mangal was charged with arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief, according to the FDNY. According to the FDNY, the matter has been referred to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office for additional investigation.

“Fortunately, no one was killed in this incident. The Explosives and Arson Task Force’s investigation efforts included. This is a condensed version of the information.