A deer enters a woman’s home and bleeds profusely, causing $40K in damage.

A woman has described the “death scene” that was left in her home after a deer broke in and bled all over it, resulting in $40,000 in damages.

Christievercelli19, a TikTok user, recounted a moment when she felt she was being burgled after hearing glass crashing.

She was horrified to find an injured deer rushing around her kitchen, dining room, and living room, urgently trying to flee. However, it splattered buckets of blood all over the ground floor and wrecked furniture in the process.

Despite the fact that the incident occurred several years ago, she recently joined TikTok to relay the story, calling it a “deersaster.” Her video, which was posted on Sunday, has received 1.7 million views and can be viewed here.

“I believed our house was being broken into six years ago,” she captioned it. It turned out to be a deer. He sat up in a neighbor’s yard before being taken by animal control. The craziest and most terrifying day of my life!” She performs a walk-through of her home in an undisclosed location that appears to be a battleground in the video.

“Want to see how a deer can do $40,000 in damage to your house?” she asks. I was upstairs approximately six years ago when I heard all of the glass smashing downstairs and what sounded like a stampede.

“I rushed up and called the cops because I feared we were being robbed, but I soon discovered there was a deer when I looked down.” It was trying to go out the back sliding glass door by jumping.

“When the officers arrived, they put chairs in front of them and attempted to break through the glass door. It went all over the house. I believe it cut its belly when it leaped through the window. As a result, there was a lot of bleeding. I felt sorry for the youngster.

“So he proceeded to walk through the house before exiting by the front window.” It was a calamity. That’s the window it flew out of, and the price tag was again $40,000. “Poor pal.” @christievercelli19DEERSASTER. Many people have requested that I repost this video, so I’m just posting it here to guide them. I thought it was 6 years ago. This is a condensed version of the information.