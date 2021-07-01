A Dalmatian nearly breaks the world record by giving birth to 16 puppies.

These 16 gorgeous newborn puppies are just as cute as their movie counterparts, even though they aren’t 101 Dalmatians.

Last week, a Dalmatian nearly set a world record for the number of puppies delivered at once, giving birth to 16 pups.

As Luna the Dalmatian’s third trimester drew to a conclusion, Brittni Turner, a veterinarian at the Fredericksburg Veterinary Center in Texas who assisted with the delivery, told This website that there was no clear indication of how many puppies she was carrying.

“We took a radiograph at the clinic when Luna was in her penultimate week of pregnancy, which is quite routine when dogs are pregnant to see if you can count how many [pups]are in there,” Turner added. “It offers you an estimate of how long the delivery will take. ‘I don’t know, that looks like a lot of puppies!’ we exclaimed as we took her X-ray. We couldn’t keep track of them since there were so many… We just knew there would be a large number [of puppies delivered].”

Luna then went into labor around midnight on Thursday, according to Turner. Luna was giving birth to her puppies at home at the time.

Turner explained, “She had five puppies on her own and then her labor finished at 6:30 or 7 a.m.” “When [Luna’s owner] texted me on my work phone, I told her to come in because it wasn’t a typical circumstance for a large breed dog. They don’t usually experience many complications [during labor].”

When Turner and her team examined Luna, they discovered the sixth puppy was not in the appropriate position for a normal birth.

Turner told This website, “I could feel a leg in the birth canal, but only the leg.” “We took an X-ray and discovered that the puppy that was supposed to be entering the delivery canal was breeched with its head tilted to the side,” says the doctor.

Turner and her team started removing puppies through caesarian section thirty minutes later.

“When we got into surgery, I was just pulling out puppy after puppy and we ended up needing to call in all of our receptionists and staff for an all hands on deck to help clean and revive. This is a condensed version of the information.