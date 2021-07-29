A cute video shows a shark-attacked sea turtle being released back into the wild.

After being nursed back to health by marine doctors, a sea turtle injured in a shark attack a month ago has been released back into the wild.

Vicki, a five-year-old Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, was discovered by a group of people fishing off the coast of Wakulla Beach in Florida in June. According to WCTV in Florida, a shark bit off her back fins and a portion of her front fin.

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, a non-profit organization in Panacea, Florida, took in the turtle.

Vicki was released back into the water on Thursday, according to the group’s Facebook page. The video can be viewed here.

Vicki the turtle is the subject of this article. Before being released into the sea, Vicki the turtle.

PHOTOS PHOTOS PHOTOS PHOTOS PHOTOS PHOTO

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are the world’s tiniest sea turtles and are critically endangered.

The species was previously plentiful but has suffered a major population reduction, due in part to being mistakenly captured in commercial and recreational fishing gear. It is primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico but can also be found in the Atlantic.

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests reached a record low of 702 in 1985, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries agency, indicating less than 250 nesting females. Since then, conservation measures have resulted in a rise in population.

The species matures around the age of 13 and has a life expectancy of at least 30 years.

The Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle is the most commonly rescued sea turtle at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

Vicki had gained weight and recovered from her injuries, and the group announced on Facebook on July 20 that she was ready to be released back into the wild.

The organization asked people to come out and observe the turtle’s initial release back into the water on Wednesday, July 28 at Shell Point Beach. This is a condensed version of the information.