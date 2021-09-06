A ‘cult’ survivor reveals the strict rules she followed for the past eight years, including not cutting her hair.

A survivor of a “cult” who managed to break free has opened up about her eight-year ordeal, which included not being able to cut her hair or wear pants.

After surviving a major vehicle accident, her parents’ “devastating” divorce, a break-up, and “going with the wrong crowd,” Abby Burch was adrift after finishing high school in 2008.

“I was a great target for a cult,” Abby, 31, told this website. My family was in chaos as a result of the divorce and separation, and I was going through a major life transition after graduating and being an adult.”

On the penultimate day of senior year, she started up a conversation with a kid from her school, Allen, and turned to him over the summer because “I just needed a friend to talk to since I felt alone.”

Allen Burch, also 31, was a member of the United Pentecostal Church International and invited Burch to a service, which he had been attending with his family since 2005. The United Pentecostal Church International did not respond to requests for comment from this website.

Churchgoers who bring members of the public along is referred to as “flirt to convert,” according to Abby, a wedding photographer.

“Allen was not allowed to date anyone who wasn’t a member of the Christian group he was in,” she explained. Flirt to convert serves a dual purpose: it gets the person spiritually rescued while also allowing for a relationship.”

Abby began attending the church, which she refers to as the Apostolic Pentecostals, on a regular basis in August 2008 and claims she was gradually drawn in.

“The church provided me with a family and a sense of security. They showed me so much love and generosity at firstâ€”the youth girls would ask me to their sleepovers, I was accepted into the church choir, and I began weekly cleaning duties. They steadily entice you in, learning your flaws and exploiting them. They gave family and stability in spades once they realized I needed it, drawing me in.”

Abby and Allen, who works in marketing, started dating despite the church’s severe regulations about their relationship, which they did their best to follow.

