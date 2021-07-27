A Critically Endangered Bird Is Thought to Have Passed Away After nearly two years, he reappears.

The discovery on Maui of an ultra-rare, parrot-like kiwikiu, thought to have perished 605 days ago, gives biologists hope for the severely endangered species.

This species, a variety of Hawaiian honeycreeper, is exclusive to Maui, according to the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP): the birds were formerly abundant over the island, as well as on nearby Moloka’i. The kiwikiu is now restricted to a tiny area of Maui because to habitat degradation, disease, and the danger of non-native species.

This type of bird, sometimes known as the Maui Parrotbill, has a huge, heavy bill with green and yellow colors. This species’ males and females form lifelong bonds and can live up to sixteen years. The kiwikiu has previously faced an uncertain future, according to the American Bird Conservancy: the species was thought to have gone extinct during the first part of the twentieth century, but was rediscovered in 1950.

Since then, their population has remained tiny, with a present population of roughly 150 people.

The re-discovery of this specific kiwikiu was described as “extraordinary” by Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) in a Friday statement posted on Facebook, since it “provides [a]glimpse of hope for saving a species.”

The bird in question was purportedly part of a transfer attempt in October 2019. In an effort to assist the species repopulate, seven kiwikiu were released into a Maui nature reserve. The mission, however, did not go as planned by the researchers. The birds were infected with avian malaria, which was spread by non-native mosquitoes and aided by climate change’s warm, rainy weather. Five of the seven birds were soon found dead, and the two surviving birds, who had also gone missing, were thought to have died of the same sickness.

Scientists have revived hope for the species after more than 600 days. The DLNR’s Zach Pezzillo announced his astonishing discovery last week, according to the agency. “At first, I assumed it was a distant kiwikiu song,” he explained. “It then sang around ten times over a gulch in a grove of koa trees,” says the narrator. It dove into some kolea trees and spent the next twenty minutes yelling and scavenging. This is a condensed version of the information.