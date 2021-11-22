A COVID variant that spreads quickly and evades vaccinations could have’severe consequences,’ according to a new study.

The most hazardous COVID-19 variant is one that can evade immunity and spread more quickly, but Harvard researchers discovered that variants that are more transmissible are more dangerous than those that can only partially evade vaccines.

Experts have expressed concern about the prospect of a COVID-19 form evading immunizations, placing even people who have been immunized at risk. However, a new Harvard study indicated that variations with partial immune escape have a milder impact on the pandemic, maybe because they’re more likely to produce breakthrough infections or reinfections, which have milder symptoms.

“Partial immune escape can have serious repercussions, but only when combined with increased transmissibility,” according to the study, which was published in Cell on Thursday. “Our findings show that variations with increased transmissibility have a strong proclivity to invade and can exacerbate an epidemic significantly.” The influence of probable COVID-19 variations on populations was studied using a mathematical model. They discovered that variations with increased transmissibility posed a bigger risk since they spread easily in susceptible groups when they analyzed the data. They discovered that this was not the case with partial immune escape variations.

Among that scenario, when a variant may infect people who should be immune, researchers discovered that infections were more common in persons who had been vaccinated or had recovered from the virus, and hence would likely only experience minor sickness.

The most dangerous sort of variation is one that can partially evade immunity and has greater transmissibility because it increases the amount of breakthrough infections and infections in people who haven’t developed any immunity, resulting in more hospitalizations and fatalities.

“Until now, evidence of immunological escape—the potential of a variation to elude the immune system and produce reinfections or breakthrough infections—has been a red flag,” Mary Bushman, co-author of the report, said in an interview with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “According to our research, it’s more of a red flag—this isn’t such a significant concern on its own. When it’s combined with increased transmissibility, though, it can be a game changer.” Only 4% of breakthrough infections and reinfections were caused by variations with one of the two traits—enhanced transmissibility or partial immune evasion. This is a condensed version of the information.