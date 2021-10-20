A couple has been charged with attempting to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign country.

Following their arrest earlier this month, a Maryland couple was indicted for attempting to sell secrets regarding nuclear-powered warships to a foreign entity, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Jonathan, 42, and Diane Toebbe, 45, both of Annapolis, are charged with conspiracy to disclose restricted data and two counts of communicating restricted data.

On October 9, the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) detained the couple in West Virginia and accused them with breaking the Atomic Energy Act, a federal statute that ensures the appropriate management of nuclear materials and waste.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated, “The complaint charges a scheme to send knowledge relevant to the design of our nuclear submarines to a foreign government.” “The FBI, Department of Justice prosecutors, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the Department of Energy all played significant roles in disrupting the conspiracy alleged in the complaint and bringing the culprits to justice.” Jonathan Toebbe was a nuclear engineer assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for the Department of the Navy. He allegedly tried to give information regarding submarine designs to a person he thought represented a foreign government, but the person was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to court records.

Prosecutors claim that his wife, Diana Toebbe, accompanied him to many pre-planned “dead-drop” locations. Jonathan is said to have left memory cards with critical information at the locations.

The Toebbe’s sold information to the individual for at least a year, according to the DOJ.

According to the affidavit, Jonathan delivered a package to someone he thought was a foreign government on April 1, 2020, containing a sample of confidential material as well as directions for establishing a covert relationship.

He then allegedly exchanged encrypted emails with a person he believed to be a representative of that government. According to the DOJ, Jonathan spoke with this person for months and promised to sell the information for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrencies.

On June 8, the undercover FBI agent transferred $10,000 in cryptocurrencies to Jonathan as a “good faith” payment.

The pair left for West Virginia more than two weeks later. Diana is said to have served as a lookout while Jonathan placed an order. This is a condensed version of the information.