A couple has been accused of collecting over $31,000 in donations for their son’s fictitious health issues.

According to a lawsuit filed by the state attorney general, the parents of a boy in Arkansas who got needless medical operations and drugs misled to doctors and charities about the boy’s health in order to get donations.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the case on Wednesday to recover money Kristy Beth Schneider and Erik Schneider allegedly received from organizations for the care of their adopted son, who was put into state custody in 2019.

Kristy Beth Schneider is also charged with endangering the welfare of a juvenile, which is a crime.

“From around 2017 through 2019, Kristy and Erik Schneider essentially faked their child’s health circumstances in order to earn more over $31,000 in charitable donations and contributions from Arkansans,” Rutledge said.

“It’s awful and sickening that parents would put their child’s health in jeopardy for their personal gain…

“It’s incredible,” Rutledge exclaimed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Jeff Rosenzweig, the Schneiders’ attorney, said he had not seen the case and declined to comment.

Kristy Schneider was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a juvenile for “creating a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury” to the youngster as a result of factitious condition, sometimes known as Munchausen syndrome via proxy, according to court papers.

Erik Schneider is not facing any charges, according to court documents.

Rosenzweig declined additional comment, saying, “We knew it was coming, we’ve been talking to the prosecutor.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, factitious disorder occurs when someone fraudulently says another person is ill in order to deceive others.

The youngster, who was adopted by the couple when he was 5 years old in 2014, was treated at hospitals in Little Rock, Cincinnati, and the Mayo Clinic, according to the lawsuit, which uses the initials L.S. to identify him.

According to the lawsuit, the youngster was transferred to a Little Rock hospital for end-of-life care in February 2019, attended by multiple police officers and first responders, and the trip was widely documented by the media. Following that, the boy’s performance improved.

“Rather of seeing this as a good thing, the Schneiders decided to put L.S. back on a feeding tube…

According to the charges, “he casually stated that L.S. ‘did a lousy job of dying.’”

Rutledge stated that the child had improved. He was taken into state custody when he was 11 years old. This is a condensed version of the information.