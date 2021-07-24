A couple claims they are being sued for $112,000 after giving a roofing company a one-star review.

A couple from Vancouver, Washington, claims they are being sued for a six-figure sum after they complained to Google about bad service from a roofing company and gave them a one-star rating.

Executive Roof Services (ERS) sued Autumn Knepper and Adam Marsh for $112,000 after they each gave one-star reviews of the company’s services, according to KGW-TV.

ERS allegedly served Knepper and Marsh with a lawsuit accusing them of slander and malicious interference with business expectations.

Knepper and Marsh both claimed in their online reviews that the receptionist of the roofing business sent to their home by their landlord to address a leak was “rude” and that ERS reportedly failed to complete the services they were hired to do.

A lawyer for the roofing company told KGW-TV that the pair also filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, which is proof that the two went out of their way to hurt the family-owned roofing company.

“[The ERS receptionist] flatly refused to provide any information to me. She informed me that I would have to obtain it from the landlord. She laughed at me when I sought to speak with the manager. She said she was the office manager and that I was verbally abusing her. Knepper claimed, “She hung up on me.”

“She was just really unpleasant, told me she was the office manager and there was no one else I could talk to and hung up on me,” Marsh continued, saying that neither renter had been informed of when the company would eventually complete the ostensibly scheduled roof repairs.

Michael Mecham, the owner of ERS, phoned the Vancouver couple and informed Knepper that her unfavorable review needed to be removed quickly before “more damage” to their reputation was done.

“He claimed to know where I lived. He said he had a forensics expert on hand and that he would gladly spend a hundred thousand dollars suing me,” Knepper said, adding that she phoned local police, who instructed Mecham not to contact the pair again.

The Jordan Ramis legal firm subsequently contacted the couple on behalf of ERS, demanding that they remove the one-star Google reviews, according to Knepper.

“To tell you the truth, I cried. This is a condensed version of the information.