A cost estimate cleared the way for the House to pass the Better Buildings Act, but Senate hurdles remain.

House Democrats passed the Build Back Better bill on Friday, after months of talks and a record-breaking filibuster. The bill is a pillar of President Joe Biden’s program, and one they hope would go a long way toward bolstering voter support in 2022, when their majority is on the line.

Representative John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat who chairs the House Budget Committee, told House members before the bill’s passage, “It’s a heck of a deal.”

“We are elected in order to make a difference in the lives of those we serve. Enacting this measure will be a watershed moment for Congress, but it will also change lives, save lives, and fulfill the promise of the American dream for future generations “he stated

The $1.7 trillion social and climate spending bill was adopted by a vote of 220-213, with Democratic Representative Jared Golden of Maine being the lone dissenter. Democrats rushed the plan to the floor for a speedy vote after obtaining a long-awaited analysis from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday afternoon. However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stymied the process with an eight-and-a-half-hour speech that set a new record.

McCarthy claimed during his speech, which began at 8:38 p.m. Thursday and ended early Friday morning, that “never in American history has so much been spent at one time.”

The CBO calculated that the plan would add $367 billion to the federal deficit between 2022 and 2031, a figure that is nearly identical to the White House’s own projections. Several moderate Democrats had been waiting for the CBO assessment before making their choices, and its release allowed the bill to pass.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, told reporters following the vote, "This is why we even run and serve in Congress, to pass legislation like this that changes people's everyday lives, to reshape our material reality." "It's not often that you get to vote on something as significant as this." But it would be premature for Democrats to declare success, because the bill's fate is unknown in the Senate, where Democrats' tiny majority provides no room for disagreement. Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who is a conservative, has become a major impediment to the bill's passage.