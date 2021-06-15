A cop is being investigated for making racist remarks on Facebook.

According to WDIV, the officer, who has not been identified, made the statements in the comments area of a local news site’s article on the social networking platform.

His message claimed, according to the station, that Black people are the world’s most racists and that Black-on-Black crime is out of control. It further alleged that Black dads do not provide financial support for their children.

According to reports, the cop closed the post by adding that he was grateful he wasn’t born Black because he would have committed suicide.

Tamia Brooks allegedly got into a furious argument with the officer, and was so disgusted by his remarks that she sought him up online and discovered he works for the Warren Police Department.

Brooks screengrabbed all of the remarks before they were deleted and sent them to the police department on Monday.

She told WDIV, “I was like, “Wow, he really said all this stuff and he truly thinks this.”

“This is a police officer. You’re supposed to keep us safe. I’m not sure if it’s simply him that thinks this way about us.”

Brooks stated that the police department contacted her right away.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said that the comments were brought to the department’s attention on Monday, and that an internal inquiry is ongoing.

Dwyer has been contacted for more information.

The incident comes more than a year after the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Floyd’s death, and those of other Black people by police, prompted widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality last summer and ongoing calls for police reform.

Over the past year, instances of officers making racially-charged comments and behaving inappropriately have made headlines.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation after an employee allegedly created a Valentine-themed meme of Floyd with the caption “You take my breath away.”

Last month, a town in New Jersey fired a police officer who referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as “terrorists” in a post on Facebook last summer.

