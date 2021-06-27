A cop in Portland fatally shoots a man holding an object, according to video footage.

On Friday evening, authorities in Portland, Oregon, released CCTV footage of a man being fatally shot outside a Motel 6 after he raised an object and walked toward officers.

According to local ABC station KATU 2, the police shooting occurred outside a Motel 6 in Northeast Portland on Thursday evening as cops and paramedics were conducting a welfare check. A small group of officers and paramedics chat to the man, who police identify as a white adult male, while he sits on stairwells outside the motel in the 45-second video.

The man then rises from his seat, raises an object in his left hand, and walks toward the group. According to the video, an officer then shoots the man.

After being brought to Legacy Emanuel Hospital via ambulance, the man eventually died. The man who was shot has yet to be identified by police.

Officers provided a photo of what seems to be a modified screwdriver, which they claimed was the device captured on blurry security video. According to The Oregonian, the instrument had been sharpened at the end, and police classified it as a “weapon that has been seized as evidence.”

Curtis Brown, an 18-year member of the Portland Police Bureau, was identified as the officer who shot the guy. According to KATU 2, Brown has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the inquiry into the shooting.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, and sharing evidence at this point is uncommon,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement accompanying the video. “We value transparency and community trust, but we also value a full, complete, and thorough investigation. This demonstrates the need of waiting for the inquiry to conclude before sharing unconfirmed information. “An investigation of an officer’s use of lethal force is one of the most significant investigations we conduct, and it’s critical that we do it right,” he added.

WARNING: This video contains graphic information that may be unsettling to some viewers.

