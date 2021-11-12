A convicted Capitol Rioter Admits to Bringing a Firearm and Molotov Cocktails to Washington, D.C.

On Friday, a detained Capitol rioter admitted to bringing a gun and three Molotov bombs to Washington, D.C. on January 6.

Lonnie Coffman, 71, of Alabama, acknowledged to bringing an unregistered handgun to Washington, D.C. without a license on January 6 while appearing virtually in front of U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

Coffman reportedly acknowledged to bringing several Molotov bombs near the Capitol on January 6, according to Scott MacFarlane of WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. Coffman said during his hearing that he had the Molotov cocktails found in his truck for several years and didn’t feel they were destructive, according to MacFarlane.

In response, Kollar-Kotelly stated that she would reject Coffman’s plea offer if he claimed the Molotov cocktails were not destructive, but he later conceded that possessing them was illegal, and the court agreed that they were “destructive devices.”

Coffman was arrested after attempting to get into his red GMC Sierra pickup, which was parked within a police permitter near the Democratic national headquarters, although he was not charged with participation in the January 6 Capitol riots. Police discovered a weapon on the floor of his truck when he attempted to get it.

A search of Coffman’s vehicle revealed “several loaded firearms within arms-reach of the driver’s seat, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, camouflage smoke devices, a stun gun, and a cooler containing 11 mason jars filled with ignitable ingredients for Molotov cocktail incendiary weapons,” according to a press release from the US Attorney’s

His truck was discovered near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters, both of which had pipe bombs. Coffman has not been charged with the pipe bombs’ detonation.

Coffman also pleaded guilty to possessing Molotov bombs in Alabama, according to the Huffington Post.

Prosecutors claimed Coffman had been staying in his car near the Capitol for several days after his detention on January 6.

In a press release, the Attorney’s Office stated, “Coffman has been in jail since his arrest on January 6.” “For each of the federal charges, Coffman faces up to ten years in jail and a $250,000 fine. This is a condensed version of the information.