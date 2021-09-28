A construction worker is perplexed by the discovery of a massive skull in the middle of a river.

After observing a big skull in a river from a bridge over the water, a construction worker was perplexed.

The Georgia Bassmaster uploaded a video to his TikTok profile, Georgia Bassmaster, in which he filmed the frightening thing from above, which may be viewed below.

“So I’m out here doing construction work on this bridge job,” the worker, who goes by the name Marshall on Instagram, explained. And when I get to the edge of the bridge, look what I see laying at the river’s bottom. What the hell is going on?”

The shape is unmistakably that of a skull, yet it is very enormous. “What would you do?” he asked his followers, and he wasn’t short on ideas after the video, which was published in August, racked up over 10 million views.

He went down to the bank and shot the skull from the water’s edge after receiving multiple requests, and in a follow-up footage, he waded out to investigate.

“Ya’ll got your wish, I got my mud boots, I’m about to go own there in the stream and get it now,” he said as he filmed himself wading into the river, while another guy filmed from the bridge’s initial vantage point.

“It’s Goliath or his brothers…,” says the narrator. As he entered the water, which was up to his knees, Marshall jokingly captioned the video.

As he hoists the big alien skull out of the sea, he remarks, “Alright here we are, giant alien skull.” Its head is nearly double the size of a human’s, and its back looks to be flattened. It appears to be an aquarium feature or a theatrical prop, though this is unconfirmed.

@georgia bassmaster

What would you do if you were in this situation? #skull #river Oh no, Kreepa says.

Marshall appears to return it to the sea, but he continues to receive questions about the skull online, motivating him to return to the location.

“Alright, so I came back out here to the bridge to find the skull because so many people have been asking for updates on it,” he stated in a follow-up video.

“So I came back out here, and yesterday night there was a massive rainstorm. And either the muck washed it away, or you can’t see it because it’s hidden beneath the mud. This is a condensed version of the information.