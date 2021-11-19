A conservative group is offering a reward of $500 to anyone who can catch a teacher breaking a critical race theory law.

According to the Associated Press, a conservative group located in New Hampshire issued an offer that has sparked debate and been condemned by the state’s governor.

“We’ve got $500 for the person who first successfully catches a public school teacher breaking this rule,” the New Hampshire chapter of Moms for Liberty tweeted in response to the state’s Department of Education opening up a website to post teacher complaints. The group referred to donations as “CRT Bounty’s” in a follow-up tweet, referring to the notion of critical race theory.

Governor Chris Sununu has spoken out against the message. Sununu “condemns the tweet mentioning ‘bounties,’ and any form of financial incentive is entirely improper and has no place,” spokesman Ben Vihstadt wrote in an email to AP. The protests were sparked by the state’s recent passage of a new law aimed at reducing fear of critical race theory, a catchall term for schooling that emphasizes systematic racism and other potentially divisive themes.

Sununu signed the bill as part of the new state budget, according to the Associated Press, and it “would outlaw teaching youngsters that they are inferior, racist, sexist, or tyrannical by virtue of their ethnicity, gender, or other qualities.”

An online reporting form is available on the new Department of Education website for teacher complaints. The documents can be filled out by parents and sent to the state’s Commission on Human Rights. Teachers may be disciplined by the state Board of Education if they believe that the behavior demonstrated was inappropriate.

The New Hampshire chapter of the American Federation of Teachers also slammed the tweet, accusing Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of waging a “war on teachers.” They asked Sununu to collaborate with teachers to develop a plan for teaching racism and history in the classroom.

Sununu had previously opposed an earlier version of the bill that attempted to prohibit discussion of “divisive ideologies” in schools, in line with a Trump administration edict.

When contacted about the tweets this week, Edelblut provided only mild criticism.

In an interview, he remarked, "I would encourage people to be very careful on social media." "On social media, there is a lot of language that isn't helpful or constructive."