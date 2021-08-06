A Congressional candidate has filed a lawsuit against DeSantis over the state’s ban on mandatory school masks.

On Friday, Congressional candidate Elvin Dowling filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, alleging that DeSantis’ recent executive order permitting schools to be denied funds if they chose to impose mask mandates is unconstitutional.

According to a copy of the lawsuit posted on Dowling’s campaign website, the executive order violated his due process rights by forbidding Florida school boards from “taking necessary and reasonable precautions such as a mask mandate” in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dowling’s lawsuit claims that the executive order “violates their right to learn in a public school that provides a safe, secure, and high-quality education to them and other students,” as stipulated in the state constitution.

On July 30, DeSantis signed the executive order referred to in Dowling’s lawsuit. It asked the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Education to collaborate on virus safety procedures that “do not infringe on Floridians’ constitutional rights.” The presidential order made it clear that any safety protocols should not influence parents’ decisions regarding their children’s health, and it contained instructions to “protect children with impairments or health issues” who are unable to comply with face mask rules.

According to DeSantis’ order, the Florida Commissioner of Education must “pursue all lawful means available” to ensure that school districts comply with the instructions, which could include “withholding state money from noncompliant school boards.”

Dowling’s lawyer, Barry Silver, admitted in court records that DeSantis did not specifically prohibit mask demands in schools, which the lawsuit blamed on “imprecise and poor wording.” However, according to the lawsuit, schools “will most likely fear losing this cash and will thus be compelled to retract their intended mask mandate.”

According to Dowling’s campaign, two of Dowling’s children are under the age of 12 and hence cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to court documents, the children’s ages and lack of vaccination put them “in significant risk” of contracting the virus and infecting their friends and family members.

The complaint claims that withholding funding from schools that do not meet the safety rules will violate “several Florida Constitutional freedoms.” This is a condensed version of the information.