A complaint has been filed against UT-Austin over the song “The Eyes of Texas,” which is considered “offensive.”

Representatives from the NAACP’s Texas chapter and the NAACP’s chapter at the University of Texas at Austin have filed a complaint alleging that the school’s anthem, “The Eyes of Texas,” is disrespectful to Black students.

According to the Texas Tribune, the complaint was filed with the US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, claiming that having the song as an official component of the university creates a “hostile atmosphere” for Black students. According to the Tribune, the song had a “racially abhorrent origin, context, and meaning” according to the complaint.

According to the Tribune, the lawsuit also claims that Black students at the campus who oppose the song have been harassed, which the University of Texas at Austin has failed to respond to.

Many have claimed that the song is linked to racist messages, and the university has previously faced demonstrations over its continuous usage of the tune at athletic events. White kids performed the song for the first time in 1903. The Texas Longhorns football team also released a statement saying the song should no longer be played.

However, the institution issued a report in March stating that “The Eyes of Texas” will continue to be the school’s “alma mater” and that the song “had no racist purpose.”

After several Longhorn Band members declined to play the song during athletic events, the university’s Butler School of Music formed a special band in which students were not required to play the song.

According to the Tribune, the case filed on Friday also claimed that the new band violates students’ equal protection rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.

According to the Tribune, a representative for the US Department of Education stated that complaints will not be acknowledged unless they are accepted for investigation. The Department of Education and the University of Texas at Austin were contacted for comment, but no answer was received in time for publication.

Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP, and Al-Nasser Lawal, head of the UT-Austin chapter of the NAACP, both told the Tribune that they tried to talk with campus administrators to express their concerns about the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.