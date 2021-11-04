A company is providing $500 for a babysitter so that parents can get some rest.

Any parent will tell you that you rarely sleep for the first 18 years of your life, but if you’re having difficulties adjusting to the new habit, there’s aid available.

Tuft & Needle is asking for volunteers to join their Sleep Ambassador Program, which sells everything from duvets to dog beds.

A total of 15 sleep-deprived parents will be allowed to enroll in the six-week course, which will emphasize “self-care” and “teach them how to regain control of their sleep.”

The lucky (and sleep-deprived) ambassadors will receive a one-year membership to the Calm and Storybook apps, a Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress with accessories, and a Tuft & Needle + SNOOZ White Noise Machine.

They also get a goody bag, an Oura Ring to measure their sleep and activity, and a one-on-one sleep consultation with JD Velilla, senior director of Sleep Experience and Technology, aka the sleep specialist.

A $500 babysitting stipend “to help busy parents arrange time away to rejuvenate” is perhaps the most significant prize.

Parents will be invited to submit social media updates on their sleep, stats from their Oura ring to observe how their sleep, or lack thereof, affects them during the program, and movies chronicling the experience in exchange.

Tuft & Needle’s chief marketing officer, Jen Daly, said: “As new parents, we fret over creating the ideal nursery so that our newborns feel calmer, fall asleep more quickly, and stay asleep longer.

“Meanwhile, we’re prone to overlooking our own sleep health. My world was turned upside down when I became a mother. I quickly realized how important sleep is for me to be at my best for my kids—and for everything else—every day. While a nice mattress is a fantastic place to start, getting better sleep doesn’t end there.

"Making healthy habit adjustments and creating your own sleep sanctuary are crucial to achieving a good night's sleep, which Tuft & Needle understands. That's why we created the Tuft & Needle Sleep Ambassador Program: to aid some of our most sleep-deprived customers—new parents—by combining the restorative power of our products with the long-term advantages of sleep coaching."