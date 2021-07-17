A company is looking for someone to eat tacos for four months for $100,000.

McCormick is hiring its first Director of Taco Relations, who will serve as the company’s “resident consultant taco specialist.” The chosen individual will collaborate with the brand’s creative and social teams to generate social media content that answers hot issues like “which is better, hard shell or soft shell?”

In addition, the new director will be in charge of coming up with fun ways to honor taco-themed holidays like National Taco Day, National Margarita Day, and Taco Tuesday. The applicant will be paid $25,000 each month for a total of $100,000 over the course of the four-month position, which runs from September to December.

“You will be our official eyes and ears for all things tacos,” the job description adds, elaborating on the role. Working with the McCormick Kitchens team to develop innovative and delicious taco recipes, traveling across the country in search of the latest taco trends, conversing with other like-minded taco connoisseurs on social media, and being in on the latest McCormick innovation lab Street Taco seasoning mixes The Director of Taco Relations’ ultimate responsibility is to bring together and unite all taco enthusiasts, young and old, in the name of tacos!”

You’ll also be required to fly to McCormick’s headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland, for a taco “immersion” session, which will most likely involve stuffing your face with the meal. You’ll also be expected to visit other “taco venues” across the country, according to the team.

Other major roles include staying current with taco trends, taste testing recipes, assisting foodies in mastering recipes (including consulting with chefs for recommendations), and coming up with ways to package tacos as a breakfast, lunch, or dinner dish.

