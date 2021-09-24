A Commuter Refusing to Wear a Mask Assaulted a Boston Train Conductor.

Authorities said Friday that a man was arrested in the Boston region this week after reportedly refusing to wear a mask and forcing his way past a conductor to board a train.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Transit Police, the incident happened about 5:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Daniel Libby, 40, of Middleborough, Massachusetts, was recognized by authorities as the suspect.

Police claimed they were dispatched to the MBTA’s Braintree Commuter Rail Station, where a conductor stated he urged Libby, who was unmasked, to put on a mask before entering the train.

“Libby retaliated with a barrage of expletives and a refusal to wear a mask,” transit cops claimed. “Libby allegedly shoved the victim and pushed his way inside the train with his shoulder.”

When authorities arrived at the Braintree stop, they informed Libby that he needed to exit the train and provide his identify so that the conductor could pursue charges against him if he so desired. According to a news release from the MBTA Transit Police, when Libby resisted, he was arrested on charges of assault and violence of a public official.

The amount of bail was not immediately disclosed, and it was unclear whether Libby was still in custody on Friday morning.

The MBTA has been contacted for comment, and we will update this item if we receive a response.

Face masks will be compulsory on all types of public transit, including commuter trains, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The regulation, which took effect in February, applies to everyone who used public transportation, regardless of whether or not they were vaccinated. It was used as part of an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading further in the United States and around the world.

In a May press release, the MBTA reminded riders about the mask requirement. The MBTA stated it mandates all passengers to wear face masks “while onboard vehicles, in stations and facilities, on platforms and bus stops, and everywhere inside the MBTA system,” with certain exceptions for people with medical problems. This is a condensed version of the information.