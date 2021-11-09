A Colorado man has been praised for having the “best Tinder profile” with statistics and graphs.

With hundreds, if not thousands, of profiles to swipe through on various applications, online dating may be difficult.

If you’re a serial dater, you’ve undoubtedly seen it all, from images with pets to cute selfies (and learned how important the pineapple on pizza debate really is.)

One Colorado man went to extraordinary measures to prove why he’d make the ideal date in order to stand out from the throng.

Another singleton saw his profile on the famous dating app Tinder and was so impressed by his efforts to advertise himself that he shared it on Reddit, with the complete post available here.

Thinefieldisempty, a Redditor, revealed the man’s Tinder page on the forum’s Tinder thread, which has received over 64,000 upvotes since it was shared on Tuesday.

She stated, ” “I’ve never seen a better Tinder profile. This individual deserves a lot of credit.” The mystery man began with a snap of their face and wrote: “Why is it that a right swipe is always the right swipe? A presentation using slideshows.” And he didn’t disappoint when it came to presentation, with bar and line graphs, as well as a pie chart, in his account.

The first slide began with a bang, as he went right into the “benefits of dating me.” Compliments, kisses, cuddles, cooks/will feed you, thoughtful gifts are on the list, while he struck out “nudes” and replaced it with “sends memes.” Then there’s the hotness scale, where he rated his potential date far higher than himself.

He did, however, back it up with some real evidence, as he explained: “Couples are happier when the woman is more attractive than the man, according to research. As a result, we’d be overjoyed! Who could be prettier than you, after all?” “Adopting a dyadic perspective to better understand the association between physical attractiveness and dieting motivations and behaviors,” he wrote, citing “Reynold, T., & Meltzer A.L (2017) Adopting a dyadic perspective to better understand the association between physical attractiveness and dieting motivations and behaviors.” If that wasn’t enough to persuade you, he next showed off his wild side with a photo of him carrying a camera.

“I illegally download movies, so I’ve got that dangerous, bad-boy edge you’re looking for. I do, however, have that nice-young-man face that the parents adore “he penned

He showed out his maturity. This is a condensed version of the information.