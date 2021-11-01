A Classic American Song’s Quintessential American Story

Some people think it’s a girl’s song. Others think it’s a song about a location. A state of being. Georgia is known as the Peachtree State. Because the two individuals who wrote the music and lyrics, Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell, died a long time ago, they can’t answer that issue. However, the tale of how the song came to be, and how it became a song that the rest of the world knew and loved, is uniquely American.

In Bloomington, Indiana, Carmichael was born in 1899. His father worked odd jobs to help pay the expenses, first as a horse-drawn taxi driver and then as an electrician. His mother worked as a pianist. His family struggled to make ends meet throughout his childhood. Tragedy was the defining incident of his early life. The Spanish flu swept the country in 1918, and his newborn sister, Joanna, was not immune. Carmichael’s ambition was fueled by her death, which he would never forget. “We couldn’t afford a good doctor or excellent attention,” Carmichael recalled. “That’s when I decided I’d never be broke again in my life.”

He earned his law degree from Indiana University and began practicing law in Indianapolis shortly after. But it was in the world of entertainment that he found his true passion and aptitude, and where he would eventually make a livelihood. His special and peculiar genius was music, specifically coming up with the melodies to some of Tin Pan Alley’s best successes.

Carmichael credited his melodic talent to his jazz background and a love of jazz pianists, which he inherited from his mother, who played ragtime. “I was always listening to them,” he told reporters. He spent a lot of time as a youth in Bucktown, a black neighborhood where a lot of great jazz musicians congregated.

Carmichael was the "most creative, imaginative, intelligent, and jazz-oriented of all the great crafters" of pop tunes in the first half of the twentieth century, according to American composer and author Alec Wilder. Carmichael wrote several standards, including "Stardust," "The Nearness of You," "Skylark," "In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening," and, of course, "Georgia on My Mind," his most well-known piece. The song's lyricist, Gorrell, was born in.