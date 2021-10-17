A Chinese military newspaper slams the CIA and calls for a “People’s War” to combat American spying.

China’s military’s official journal has called for a “people’s war” to combat US espionage attempts in the East Asian country.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns announced earlier this month that the foreign intelligence service would establish a new China Mission Center to monitor and counter Chinese actions. According to The Washington Post, Burns stated that the mission center would “further strengthen our combined work on the most serious geopolitical danger we confront in the twenty-first century, an increasingly aggressive Chinese government.”

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Chinese state-controlled media began spreading a viral video clip during the past week claiming the CIA was actively recruiting native speakers of Mandarin, Cantonese, Hakka, and Shanghainese (SCMP).

The Chinese armed forces’ official journal, the People’s Liberation Army Daily, criticized the CIA’s activities.

“The US intelligence service, which is thus openly recruiting special agents, must have more terrible and intolerable tactics,” the PLA Daily wrote on Chinese social networking site Weibo on Sunday, according to SCMP.

“A good hunter can defeat even the most cunning fox. We merely need to trust and rely on the people to ensure national security “the article went on.

It claimed that a “people’s war” was required to protect the country from intelligence threats and to “make it impossible for spies to operate and hide.”

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, slammed the CIA disclosure a day after it was made public.

At a press conference on October 8, Zhao told reporters, “This is a typical sign of the Cold War mentality.”

“Relevant US agencies should see China’s development and China-US ties objectively and rationally, and cease doing actions that undermine mutual trust and cooperation, as well as China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests,” he said.

As China’s economy continues to grow fast and the government pushes its influence around the world, US intelligence executives and politicians have expressed rising alarm about what they see as a growing threat from the East Asian nation.

Chinese hackers are said to have launched large cyberattacks against the United States, and there are growing fears of a military confrontation in the South China Sea.

