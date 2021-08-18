A Chicago priest who gave Last Rites to Latino Pandemic Victims inspired Pope Francis to launch a vaccine PSA.

Pope Francis issued a new groundbreaking PSA on Wednesday urging everyone to get vaccinated, stating that vaccines provide promise for ending the pandemic, but only if everyone works together to get the injection and make it available to everyone.

In the first Ad Council PSA to be distributed outside the United States, Pope Francis says, “Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love.” “And it is an act of love to assist the vast majority of people in doing so. Love for oneself, love for one’s family, and love for one’s friends.”

But the story of how the Pope ended up in a PSA with Latin American and Caribbean archbishops and cardinals in an effort to reduce vaccine apprehension among U.S. Latinos, many of whom still regard the church as one of the community’s most trusted messengers, began with Father Manuel Dorantes in Chicago.

Dorantes, also known as Father Manny, told This website in May that he performed last rites for Latinos during the peak of the pandemic last year, including the heartbreaking story of FaceTiming a man’s family as they sung him Happy Birthday in Spanish because he was dying on his birthday.

Father Manny is a member of the Ad Council’s Faith Leaders Task Force, and he became interested in the data side of how to persuade Latinos that the vaccine is safe so that fewer of them die from a lack of knowledge. He proposed a public service announcement (PSA) featuring the Pope, which sounded far-fetched at the time.

He had worked on communications initiatives with the Vatican and had a connection to Rome, but he understood it wasn’t certain.

Father Manny told This website, “I said it’s a long shot.” “Everyone seeks messages from the Holy Father. I’m not going to make any promises.”

Despite this, he recognized the importance of the situation.

“With the ongoing pandemic, new variations, and a high percentage of hesitation among Latinos to get vaccinated,” Father Manny explained, “the question is who do Latinos trust, and not just trust, but also how can we communicate this message to them in a robust way.”

Jose H. Archbishop Jose H. Archbishop Jose H. Archbishop Jose H. This is a condensed version of the information.