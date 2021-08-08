A Chicago police scanner captures the terrifying moment two officers were shot and killed.

Two police officers were shot and killed during a traffic check on Saturday night, according to police scanner recordings.

Officers had stopped a vehicle carrying two men and a woman near 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue in West Englewood around 9 p.m. on Saturday when they were shot upon and returned fire, according to Chicago police first deputy superintendent Eric Carter.

A disturbed cop at the scene can be heard yelling “officer down” and asking assistance in police scanner audio released on Twitter.

The dispatcher is heard repeating, “Officer down, officer down, shots fired at the cops,” before offering a suspect description and requesting a police perimeter be set up. “Get off my air, get off my air, get off my air, get off my air, get off my air, get off my air, get off my air, get off my air, get off my air, get I’ve got an officer down, 63 and Bell, so let’s get this party started.”

“Give me two ambulances, two ambulances, two policemen down…” the dispatcher says when the officer on the scene delivers more information.

According to Carter, two officers, a male and a female, were struck, as did one of the passengers in the vehicle. According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect was transferred to Christ Hospital and is in stable condition.

At a news conference early Sunday, Chicago police first deputy superintendent Eric Carter said, “This evening, Chicago mourns the loss of one of its bravest and finest.” “And we have another officer who is battling for his life.”

The cops were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. According to Carter, the female police died, while the male officer is still fighting for his life.

He went on to say, “We ask the city of Chicago to pray for both officers, their families, and their fellow officers.”

Carter stated that two suspects had been apprehended and that a weapon had been discovered from the site. Chicago police said in a statement that they are still looking for a third suspect.

Carter was accompanied by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot at the news conference, which took place outside the hospital, where a large crowd of officers had gathered.

“The officer who died as a result of her injuries was new to the job but ecstatic to be there. This is a condensed version of the information.