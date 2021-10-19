A Chicago man has been found guilty of creating a computer script to spread ISIS propaganda.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) stated Monday that an Illinois man was found guilty of attempting to give computer-based support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Thomas Osadzinski, 22, of Chicago, was found guilty of attempting to offer material support and resources to a terrorist organization in another country. A federal judge will now decide on Osadzinski’s punishment, which may include up to 20 years in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, Osadzinski conceived and created a specific computer script that would make it simpler for ISIS to broadcast its propaganda.

According to the Department of Justice, Osadzinski’s script “would automatically copy and save ISIS media postings in an orderly way, allowing social media users to continue to access and share the content in a convenient manner.”

Telegram, a cloud-based messaging software, was used to disseminate the majority of the content.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Osadzniski, who previously attended Chicago’s DePaul University, raised his finger in the courtroom as a homage to ISIS.

When FBI undercover investigators, aided by local law police, first made contact with Osadzinski in 2019, the investigation began. The agents pretended to be ISIS members, and Osadzinski eventually gave them his script, along with instructions on how to deploy it.

A number of government agencies were involved in the inquiry, including the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, FBI officers from the Chicago Joint Terrorism Task Force, and US Attorneys from the Northern District of Illinois.

Attorneys from the Northern District of Illinois and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section then prosecuted the case.

A handful of Americans have been charged in recent months for seeking to aid ISIS and its affiliates.

Bernard Raymond Augustine of Brooklyn, New York, was also found guilty in August of supplying support to the terrorist organisation. Augustine had even purchased a one-way plane ticket to Tunisia in order to join ISIS, but authorities claim he was caught and extradited back to the United States.

The New York Times reported in January that British nationals from ISIS’ ‘Beatles’ organization were being charged with kidnapping and murdering four Americans in Syria. In September, one of the guys pleaded guilty and now faces a minimum term of life in prison. This is a condensed version of the information.