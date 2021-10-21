A Chicago cop shoots two other officers by accident.

During a scuffle with a suspect, a Chicago police officer accidently shot two other officers, according to investigators.

At around 9.15 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities noticed an automobile that was wanted in connection with a homicide, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown stated during a press conference.

Officers and a police helicopter pursued the automobile until it came to a halt at a Citgo on Lyons’ W. Ogden Avenue.

According to Brown, officers cornered one suspect outside the petrol station, resulting in a scuffle.

During the scuffle, one of the police fired their firearm accidently, “lightly striking” two other officers, he said.

According to Brown, the bullet traveled through the arm of one cop and into the shoulder of another.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and appeared to be in “excellent condition,” according to Brown.

COPA will investigate the shooting, and the officer who fired his firearm will be assigned to desk duty during the investigation, according to Brown.

The two suspects were apprehended, and a pistol was found in the vehicle.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.