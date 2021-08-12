A century-old time capsule has been discovered in a church that is about to be demolished.

A time capsule was discovered after 115 years at a German Evangelical Church in Seattle.

In July, Earthwise Architectural Salvage was working on reclaiming elements of the church in Seattle’s Queen Anne district. The pews, flooring, and stained glass were all removed by workers. When they pulled up the church’s granite cornerstone, they discovered an unopened metal box from 1906.

The entire project was captured on camera and shared on Earthwise Architectural Salvage’s Facebook page in two parts. The work that went into recovering the fixtures was shown in one film, and the time capsule was opened in the second.

According to one video’s narration, “it always feels pretty uncomfortable when we start breaking apart these cathedrals,” but “it’s also essential to realize that the alternative is it [being]crunched up by an excavator and everything going to the dump.”

Director of Operations Aaron Blanchard told This website, “This is the oldest time capsule we’ve come across.”

A cornerstone is found in most churches, but getting through it is a difficult feat. Before getting to the metal box, Blanchard claimed this specific cornerstone took roughly three hours to complete.

The capsule, according to TV station King 5, contained various Cleveland newspapers as well as the journal The Evangelical Messenger. The Evangelical Association’s headquarters were first established in Cleveland. There was also a handwritten letter from a bishop describing the church’s establishment.

Earthwise Architectural Salvage, which was started in 1991, has connections with various developers who will call them to inform them of an impending demolition. This allows the organization to look over the property and determine what may be rescued and sold to interested purchasers at their three locations throughout Washington state.

Though many of the things found by Earthwise Architectural Salvage have been sold throughout the years, this time capsule is unique. Blanchard and his colleagues have been contacting historical societies and museums to see if they can put these artifacts on exhibit for the public to see.

