A Cat Who Had Been Missing for 6 Years Has Finally Been Reunited With Its Owner

The extraordinary story of a pet owner and her beloved cat demonstrates that it’s never too late for a reunion, even if it’s been years.

According to The Salem News, Margaret Kudzma’s cat Mini Max went missing six years ago after jumping out a window in her third-floor Peabody, Massachusetts condo. She went all out to find the gray-and-white cat, putting up posters, joining rescue organizations, and declaring it on social media, as well as some unconventional methods. Kudzma is said to have installed night-vision cameras, engaged a pet detective, and sought advice from a pet psychic. But none of it led her back to Mini Max.

Even though cats are recognized for their keen sense of direction, they can become disoriented. “Cats have a homing instinct,” according to Dr. Sarah Wooten of PetMD, “which means they can determine direction using something other than the five regular senses of taste, smell, sight, touch, and hearing”—though scientists are still working out the details. Indoor-only cats, on the other hand, are more likely to have trouble finding their way home because “they may have a diminished homing capacity and may become disoriented and terrified if lost outdoors,” according to the study.

Fortunately for Kudzma, she’d had Mini Max microchipped—a simple procedure that eventually reunited the two.

Kudzma spent the years following Mini Max’s abduction assisting other cats and founding her own rescue organization, according to The Salem News. However, she never forgot about her misplaced pet.

Everything changed when Kudzma received a call from Dr. Samantha Simonelli, a veterinarian in neighboring Wakefield, last week. Simonelli had checked Mini Max’s microchip and discovered that Kudzma was the rightful owner.

She told the news organization, “All I heard was ‘gray and white,’ and I had to put the phone down.”

Kudzma was able to put together the rest of the cat’s travels from there. Mini Max was eventually brought in by a family who had started feeding him after making it roughly 11 miles down the coast from Peabody to Revere. They discovered he had ear mites, which prompted a visit to Dr. Simonelli.

Kudzma prepared a separate room for Mini Max in the days leading up to their reunion so that he would feel at ease—she now fosters kittens. This is a condensed version of the information.