A Capitol Rioter Who Brought His 10-Year-Old Son to Prison on January 6 Has Been Sentenced.

A guy from Missoula, Montana, who brought his 10-year-old kid to the rioting on January 6 learned his destiny on Friday.

Boyd Allen Camper was sentenced to two months in jail by US District Judge Collen Kollar-Kotelly. In September, Camper pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the United States Capitol.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a number of other allegations against Camper in exchange for his guilty plea. These included knowingly accessing a restricted facility or grounds without lawful permission, unruly or disruptive behavior in a restricted structure or grounds, and disorderly or disruptive behavior at the United States Capitol.

Despite the dismissal of the other counts, Camper was still facing up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. According to WRC-TV investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane, who live-tweeted the sentencing as it happened, prosecutors were satisfied because they had only sought the two months in prison that he received.

STANDBY: Sentencing begins in the misdemeanor case of Boyd Camper, who admitted to taking his 10-year-old son to the Capitol but leaving him outside with an adult buddy photo.

twitter.com/0NATrlwfax

— MacFarlane News (@MacFarlaneNews) Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) 12 November 2021 The US Department of Justice (DOJ) describes Camper’s conduct on January 6 in great detail in an arrest warrant description.

Camper admitted to bringing his 10-year-old kid to the riot, but stated he left him outside with an adult friend and did not allow him to participate.

Inside the Capitol, the child was not visible on security camera footage.

However, security camera footage does show a guy later identified as Camper walking through the Capitol’s short entrance hallway.

According to the DOJ, Camper can then be seen and heard attempting to urge more rioters into the building and asking those wearing gas masks to “come forward.” On surveillance video, he can also be seen walking through the Capitol rotunda with a Go-Pro personal camera on a stick.

At least five unnamed witnesses informed the FBI that they were with or saw Camper during the insurgency, and that he told them he planned to reach the top of the structure.

Beyond. This is a condensed version of the information.