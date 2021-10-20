A California school has reversed its decision to require students to eat lunch outside in the rain.

A California school reversed its decision to make students eat their lunch outside in the rain to comply with COVID rules the next day, stating that the space would be covered and students would be transferred back inside after lunch.

California has some of the most stringent COVID rules in schools in the country, having been the first to mandate masks and vaccines for all staff and kids aged 12 and up. Staff who have not been vaccinated must be tested for the virus on a regular basis.

The CDC’s guidance, which is in effect in schools across the country, also suggests that students socially remove themselves as much as possible, especially in enclosed settings where the virus is more likely to spread.

Gay Bourguignon, the administrator at Patwin Elementary School in Yolo County, wrote a message to parents on Monday informing them that their children will be having lunch outside and advising them to bring extra clothing for their children.

It said: “This week’s forecast calls for rain, which will make our lunch routines even more difficult. Due to COVID limitations, DJUSD [Davis Joint Unified School District] kids are required to dine outside at this hour. I’m requesting that you send your children to school dressed in rain gear and warm jackets.” Patwin’s declaration drew a barrage of criticism from parents and campaigners on social media.

Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson said Fox News, “This represents California’s response with students throughout the pandemic.” “Children are still being treated inhumanely, from being forced to wear masks all day, even outside, to having to sit on hot cement and now having to have lunch in the rain.” Kevin Kiley, a Republican state representative from California, tweeted, “Cruelty to children has been normalized in California.”

Recognizing that the rain would cause a difficulty, the district sent a letter the next day emphasizing that children will be covered while eating outside, and then relocated back inside for the remainder of the lunch period, to accommodate both COVID-19 and the bad weather.

Working out how to keep children safe in schools was “a balancing act,” according to Nick Mori, a program coordinator with Sacramento County Public Health, who told FOX40 that “we recognize schools have to weigh all of that and find out how to function.”

