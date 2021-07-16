A California man has been dubbed a “genius” for installing air conditioning in his bedroom using trash bags.

Anyone who lives in the northwest United States knows how hot it has been recently, with record-breaking temperatures in California and Nevada.

Heat advisories have been in effect throughout the Bear Flag State, with temperatures reaching 130 degrees in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Californians have been difficult to sleep in the intense heat, which is unsurprising. Despite the fact that most residences have air conditioning, one man named Tengo on TikTok had only one—in the kitchen.

It wasn’t strong enough to reach his bedroom, which had turned into a sauna. He came up with the idea to extend the unit so that it would blow cool air into his bedroom in the middle of the night when he couldn’t sleep.

He made a homemade ducting system out of trash bags and showed his efforts on TikTok last week, during the heat wave. “Check this out, we put a bunch of trash bags together to have the kitchen AC blow into the bedroom,” the on-screen text stated.

Tengo’s video has been viewed over 3.1 million times since it was posted with the comment “Bedroom was too hot and we only have A/C in the kitchen.”

The video showed a tube of taut bags swelling up with air, then ending in his bedroom. On the microphone, a breeze is plainly heard, indicating that his DIY ducting works.

Tengo stated that it was “100 degrees” in the bedroom in response to questions in the comments.

“Cutting up the trash bags and properly taping them took a good part of an hour,” he added. It’s not easy, but it’s well worth the effort.”

“I have to say, this is really damn smart!” remarked TikTok user Kate, praising the design.

“If it works, it’s a solid idea,” wrote TopBottom300.

“That’s some NASA stuff right there,” quipped Raul Carmona.

