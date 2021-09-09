A California man admits to attacking five people at a Turkish restaurant and pleads guilty to hate crime charges.

On November 4, 2020, around 8 p.m., an incident happened at Cafe Istanbul, a family-owned restaurant in Malibu, California. Stepanyan, an Armenian-American, and eight others arrived at the restaurant and assaulted five persons, including the owner and employees.

Stepanyan had texted earlier that day that he intended to go “hunting for [T]urks.” During the incident, he wore a mask, flung furniture, and made insulting remarks towards Turkish people. “We come to kill you!” he or his accomplice, 24-year-old Harry Chalikyan, said to diners in the restaurant. A press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed, “We will murder you!” Turkish nationals made up four of the victims.

Several people were hurt as a result of the incident. According to the DOJ, one person lost feeling in their legs and collapsed many times as a result of the injuries. During the incident, Stepanyan took out the restaurant’s computer terminals, destroyed glasses, and grabbed someone’s iPhone.

The eatery sustained at least $20,000 in damage and was forced to close for the time being. The restaurant lost thousands of dollars as a result of the closure. Stepanyan now faces a maximum term of 15 years in federal prison under federal law.

Stepanyan’s attack was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Beverly Hills Police Department. Chalikyan, Stepanyan’s accomplice, will stand trial on October 26. Chalikyan has pled not guilty to one count of conspiracy as well as five counts of hate crime.

According to the DOJ news release, Stepanyan and his accused accomplices may have been irritated by Turkey’s assistance for Azerbaijan in its border war with Armenia in October 2020. The Turkish genocide against Armenians during World War I has historically strained Armenian-Turkish relations. According to the International Association of Genocide Scholars, 1.5 million Armenians were killed during the genocide.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Turkey has traditionally considered Azerbaijan a regional ally. Arminians, whose country falls between the two, are enraged by the alliance between the two states. Turkey has accepted Azerbaijan’s oil and gas exports in exchange for Azerbaijan’s substantial investment in Turkey.

According to the Associated Press, Turkey's military has been training Azerbaijani officers for decades.