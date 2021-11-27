A California court has temporarily halted the implementation of a vaccine mandate for inmates.

A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all California prison employees, delaying the implementation of new rules that were set to take effect on January 12.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay on an order issued by a lower court awaiting appeal on Friday.

Based on the suggestion of an official who was assigned by a court to supervise the health care system in California jails, a judge ordered the mandate for all correctional institution personnel to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. In 2005, a federal judge decided that the state was not providing proper health care to detainees, and a court appointed the receiver.

All offenders who desire in-person visits or jobs outside of prison facilities must also get the vaccine, according to U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar.

“Once the virus enters an institution, it’s really difficult to contain,” Tigar added. “The most common way for it to enter a prison is through infected employees.”

According to The Associated Press, the vaccine mandate would have gone into effect on January 12, but the stay prevents it from going into effect until an appeals hearing in March.

The appeals court panel also set a December 13 deadline for filing opening briefs in their ruling.

The stay, according to Don Specter, head of the charity Prison Law Office, “puts both the prison personnel and the detained population at increased danger of infection.”

Since the pandemic was proclaimed in March, almost 51,000 inmates in California prisons have been infected with the virus, with more than 240 deaths, according to a tracker kept by the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. There are 130 active cases in state custody right now.

Despite his administration’s support for vaccine and testing mandates, Governor Gavin Newsom joined California’s prison agency in appealing the vaccine mandate for prison staff earlier this month. They said that if it were implemented, correctional guards would be forced to resign en masse rather than cooperate, leaving state jails severely understaffed.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, CDCR has introduced stringent COVID safety measures, such as obligatory masking, twice-weekly staff testing, and the early deployment of vaccines for jailed people and staff,” says the agency. This is a condensed version of the information.